Vinton residents picking up after Tuesday’s storms

A home on Wright Road in Vinton sustained storm damage on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
A home on Wright Road in Vinton sustained storm damage on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.(KPLC)
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Some Vinton residents are picking up after Tuesday’s storms.

A line of storms rolled through Tuesday evening, spawning high winds throughout Southwest Louisiana and possible tornadoes.

An 84-year-old woman and her daughter were inside one Vinton home when her home was damaged by the storms. As of Wednesday, they remain without running water.

The National Weather Service is out surveying damage today.

One tornado was confirmed close to Vinton. It began in Texas and traveled northeast through western Calcasieu into western Beauregard, causing damage in Ragley.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

