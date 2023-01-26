APD looking for missing person

Skylar Evans
Skylar Evans(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health.

Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact APD.

