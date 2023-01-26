City of Pineville Awarded Beautification Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful

PINEVILLE, La. - The City of Pineville has been selected as a recipient of a 2023 Beautification Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization.

This year’s grant, in the amount of $3,127, will support Pineville’s Beautification Project located at 2840 Hwy 28 East next to Kees Park. This is one of many projects Pineville is taking on with Keep Louisiana Beautiful in the creation of the KLB affiliate Keep Pineville Beautiful.

“We believe this grant will enable us to not only help beautify one of our busiest roadways but to deliver a wider message about the efforts Mayor Dupree and the City Council are taking to keep Pineville among the leaders in proactive beautification,” said Pineville Chief of Staff Doug Gann. “I’m extremely excited about working with the Lt Governor’s office and KLB to begin a longtime partnership between the entities.”

As the Keep Louisiana Beautiful / City of Pineville partnership grows, look for more grants to be awarded for cleanup supplies, trash receptacles, future beautification measures and multiple community-involved projects to follow.

