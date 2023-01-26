LSP urging car passengers to speak up if they’re in a dangerous driving situation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s National Passenger Safety Week and Louisiana State Police is encouraging drivers to speak up for their safety when in a dangerous driving situation.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said vehicle passengers made up 62% of traffic fatalities nationwide. When passengers speak up it reduces this number.

“We want all our passengers to know that they have an important role as it relates to when drivers are operating a vehicle on the roadway,” said Louisiana State Trooper Christian Reed. “That they can help avoid those distractions like they can manage the radio system and to ensure that they’re not engaged in too much conversation where the driver can be distracted.”

LSP is also teaming up with Destination Zero Deaths to find tools passengers can use to make roads safer.

Reed said seat belts are important. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported unrestrained backseat passengers are two times more likely to be killed in a traffic crash.

And as we talk about passenger safety this week, Reed said we should be mindful of overall driving safety and pedestrians.

”As all of this relates to pedestrians we want to make sure when you’re walking on the roadway make sure you have some clearly identified clothing on whether that’s reflectors where the motorists can see you,” said Reed.

