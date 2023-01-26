New aerial footage as NWS confirms two tornadoes in SWLA during Tuesday’s storms

South of Ragley - Jan. 25, 2023 - Courtesy: Ralph McRae
By Patrick Deaville and Jeff Andrews
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has released preliminary findings confirming that two tornadoes touched down between Calcasieu and Beauregard Parish during the severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

It is possible as the NWS continues its assessment that more tornadoes may be confirmed.

Perkins Pipeline Rd. to Gaytine Rd.

The first tornado has been rated as an EF-2 with winds of 125 mph which touched down around 5:06 p.m. and lasted until 5:18 p.m.

It began near Perkins Pipeline Rd. and moved northeast for about 12 miles through northern Calcasieu and Beauregard Parish before lifting near Gaytine Rd.

The NWS says numerous buildings were damaged and three injuries were reported as a result of this tornado.

Gaytine Rd. tornado path
Gaytine Rd. tornado path(KPLC)

Jackson Gimnick Loop to Allen Parish line

The second to touch down was an EF-1 tornado with winds around 100 mph that began around 5:12 p.m. and lasted until 5:19 p.m.

It began near Jackson Gimnick Loop and moved northeast for about 7 miles through Beauregard Parish before lifting near the Allen Parish line.

The NWS says this tornado mostly moved through open fields and forested areas but that some buildings may have been damaged near the Foreman Rd. and Doug Addison Rd. area. No injuries have been reported as a result of this tornado.

South Beauregard tornado path
South Beauregard tornado path(KPLC)

