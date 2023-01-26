Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.

WPD said they believe a black truck and black charger or challenger were involved in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated as more details become available.

Tune in to channel 8 news at 6 p.m. for updates.

