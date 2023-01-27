Alexandria man charged with 101 counts of child porn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Alexandria has been arrested on 101 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 29 its Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in the Alexandria area in reference to complaints of distribution of child porn. A joint investigation was established with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Investigation - Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce related to the allegations.

RPSO said Caleb Michael Stephens, 35, was identified as a suspect. On Jan. 17, he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was later released on a $110,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at 318-473-6727.

