Alexandria man charged with 101 counts of child porn

Caleb Michael Stephens
Caleb Michael Stephens(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Alexandria has been arrested on 101 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 29 its Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in the Alexandria area in reference to complaints of distribution of child porn. A joint investigation was established with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Investigation - Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce related to the allegations.

RPSO said Caleb Michael Stephens, 35, was identified as a suspect. On Jan. 17, he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was later released on a $110,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at 318-473-6727.

For a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private, non-profit organization. It is not a law enforcement agency.

