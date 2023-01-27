Boyce man charged with sexual battery, aggravated assault

Dennis Wayne Baker
Dennis Wayne Baker(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce man has been arrested for sexual battery and aggravated assault.

In total, Dennis Wayne Baker, 55, has been charged with three counts of sexual battery, two counts of stalking, one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.

On Jan. 8, RPSO received a report of possible criminal sexual conduct and aggravated battery. RPSO’s Special Victims Unit took over, and Baker was named as a suspect to investigate.

On Jan. 12, RPSO said Baker was found in Natchitoches Parish and arrested on the outstanding warrants. On Jan. 18, he was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. His bond was set at $215,000. He remains in jail at this time.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact RPSO SVU at 318-473-6700.

