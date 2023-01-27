Captain Shreve coach/teacher put on leave after video surfaces on social media

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A math teacher/coach at a Caddo Parish school has been placed on administrative leave after a video of him using foul and demeaning language in the classroom surfaced on social media.

A representative with the school system released a statement Friday, Jan. 27.

STATEMENT FROM CADDO PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

“Immediate action was taken by the district once we became aware of the video. We take these matters seriously and started an investigation. The person involved in this incident has since been placed on administrative leave.”

In the video, the Captain Shreve High School teacher and head swim coach, Mike Diffie, can be seen speaking to a classroom full of students, saying things like:

“If you’re fat, who’s fault is that? Yours. And I’ll say that straight up.”

“Ain’t nobody forcing s*** down your throat.”

“Everybody wants to be body positive. Let’s celebrate fat people. Why? They’re gonna’ f****** die because they’re fat.”

In the video, Coach Diffie goes on to say genetics is an “excuse” for being fat, because all of his family is fat and he’s one of the most in-shape people around.

“I do marathons. All my parents are fat. My parents are fat and so is my brother. That’s not genetics, that’s a f****** excuse,” he said.

A number of concerned parents reached out to KSLA about the video. Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is digging into the story.

KSLA has a copy of the video in-house, but has not obtained the rights to use it.

