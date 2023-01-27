Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon breaks fundraising record

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - All day on Jan. 26, KALB was broadcasting live from the Cenla Broadcasting headquarters to help raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network of Central Louisiana.

The network provides pediatric care through the only CMN hospital in the region, Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. The goal was to raise $60,000, and in just 13 hours, they surpassed that goal, setting a new record to help children across the area.

“This is actually the largest we’ve ever raised for the CMN Mediathon,” said Ashley Walker, Executive Director of Development for the Cabrini Foundation. “All of those funds stay local for local pediatric patients at Cabrini. So, every dollar matters, and we were able to get the highest ever.”

