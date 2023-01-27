Convicted sex offender wanted as fugitive caught in Assumption Parish, officials say

Huey John Hue
Huey John Hue(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST
PIERRE PART, La. (WAFB) - Officials from multiple agencies worked together to arrest a convicted sex offender who was wanted for multiple sex-related offenses in a neighboring parish, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Huey John Hue, 60, of Pierre Part, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center as a fugitive from Terrebonne Parish on the charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and sex offender registration violation: use of social media.

Hue has been transferred to Terrebonne Parish’s custody, officials confirmed.

According to APSO, their detectives worked alongside Terrebonne Parish detectives, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office officials, and Homeland Security investigators for this arrest.

