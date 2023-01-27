Fort Polk names 2023 Top Army Medic

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - The role of an Army medic is immeasurable. They provide lifesaving emergency treatment to fellow soldiers, oftentimes during extreme chaos.

Sgt 1st Class Douglas Petty and Capt. Alexander Kenney were crowned top medic, both Army Rangers, with multiple deployments between them. Kenney and Petty spent the last week navigating a grueling series of events, pushing their stress, physical and emergency skills to the limits in a continuous, realistic environment.

Petty said they decided to enter the competition a few months ago, adding that the medic role is possibly the most important job in the Army.

“They often get overlooked at times,” said Petty. “They are called on when they are needed. They are an overall picture of medicine, and they need to be part of the planning of operations and all that stuff.”

So they play a vital role, when stuff does hit the fan, they are the ones who are going to be called on. Medics who earn entry into the competition are already the best of the best.

They have either received the Expert Field Medical Badge or the Combat Medical Badge. After several deployments, Kenney said this competition is tough but ensures soldiers stay ready for when they are called.

“You are carrying 120-pound rucks for days on end, 62 days at a time,” said Kenney. “You are going to have a lot of problems especially when you are not eating and not sleeping. Maintaining good health is important so we can maintain readiness and deploy ability.”

The competition itself is over, but Shavonda Devereaux, Command Sgt. Maj. of Bayne Jones Army Hospital at Ft. Polk, said the work is not done.

“From here they get to go on and have bragging rights and say that they are the Army’s best medic,” said Devereaux. “I am hoping that they go on and train that next group of soldiers for 2024.”

The top medic leaves with gifts and bragging rights, but research has shown significant improvement in patient outcomes following simulation training.

