LifeShare trading king cakes for blood donations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off the Mardi Gras season with a sweet treat for all blood donors.

Donors will receive a large Atwood’s Bakery king cake along with a limited-edition Life Share Blood Center Mardi Gras-themed t-shirt when donating blood now through Saturday, January 28.

Aubrey Chatham, regional director of LifeShare Blood Center, said she hopes this special, limited-time giveaway will be shared with past and future blood donors to help spread awareness about the critical need for blood in our community.

“So, the need for blood is a continuous thing it never stops,” said Chatham. “Obviously right now we are critically low for the need for blood. We do not see a lot of people who are coming in giving those blood donations. One in every three people will always need that blood on the shelves, and like I said, that inventory level is very low.”

Donors are encouraged to schedule appointments, anyone interested can check out this link.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.