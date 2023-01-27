Miya McKinney’s monster double-double lifts LCU past LSUS

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Miya McKinney, a now Louisiana Christian graduate, was the one schooling others on the hardwood Thursday night in a 27-point win over LSU-Shreveport.

Standing at just 5′9, McKinney was a monster on the glass, grabbing 23 rebounds to go along with 17 points in a 68-41 win. Thursday night marked the sixth straight game that McKinney recorded a double-double.

On the season, she’s averaging 16 points per game to go along with 12 rebounds.

“All season long, she’s been getting double-doubles,” said LCU head coach Anna Phillips on McKinney. “She’s been killing the glass. That’s been her role. She goes and finds the ball and gets it for us. I couldn’t be more proud of her for doing that.”

Coming into the game, LSUS was riding a nine-game winning streak while sitting second in the Red River Athletic Conference standings. The Lady Wildcats not only snapped the streak but held the Pilots to just 27 percent shooting from the floor.

LCU (10-9) now sits at 4th in the conference as they welcome in cross-parish rival LSUA Saturday at H.O. West Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

