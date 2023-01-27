Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape

Qwantavious Markiese Russaw
Qwantavious Markiese Russaw(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

RPSO said further investigation led to its Special Victims Unit determining Russaw was a suspect related to several sexual assaults. On Dec. 27, Russaw was taken into custody without incident and booked on the third-degree rape charges. He remains in jail at the time of this post, where he is being held on a $300,000 bond.

