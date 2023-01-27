Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of deadly crash; Reggie’s releases statement

Reggie’s released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26, about the ongoing investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night of her death.

The video first shows four people walking across the street toward a parking lot. Sources told WAFB the next person seen crossing the street is Brooks, who catches up to the young men as they leave.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said she left Reggie’s that night with four guys she had just met at the bar. Two of those guys are accused of raping her. After they dropped her off, she was hit by a car on Burbank Drive.

Reggie’s has had its liquor license suspended after one of the underage suspects told police the group was drinking at the bar that night. Reggie’s released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26, about the ongoing investigation.

I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison

OTHER RELATED STORIES:

Arrest documents show Brooks left a bar near LSU’s campus with three men and a 17-year-old male. She was standing in a dark portion of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. on Jan. 15 when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a ride-share driver, investigators said. Brooks later died at a hospital.

Three of the men accused of participating in or witnessing a sexual encounter involving Brooks before her death bonded out of prison, according to records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, bonded out of jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to their attorneys. The men appeared before 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers earlier that day to determine their pre-trial bond amounts. Lee’s bond was set at $75,000, and Carver’s bond was set at $50,000, records show.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, who was given a $150,000 bond, bonded out of jail on Thursday, Jan. 26, jail records show.

The underaged suspect, who was arrested and charged with rape for allegedly having sex with the student, had his pre-trial bond hearing pushed back to February.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyce police arrested a man from Atlanta, Louisiana on drug charges.
Boyce police arrest man for ‘dangerous chemical substances’
Skylar Evans
APD looking for missing person
DEMOLITION: Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Chance Seneca
La. man sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to targeting gay men to dismember them, use body parts

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Christy Lacombe – Golden Apple Winner
City of Pineville awarded beautification grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Police lights generic.
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary