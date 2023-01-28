APD confirms two teenagers were shot outside IHOP Friday night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after two teenagers were shot outside of the IHOP on S. Macarthur in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

According to APD, at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the IHOP on S. MacArthur Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two male teens had been shot in the parking lot. Both teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said it appeared that a group of teens went inside IHOP, then went back outside as the restaurant was full, before a vehicle drove near the group and shot multiple times, hitting the two teens.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. No arrests have been made.

