Generals sweep #11 Okla. City on opening day double-header

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The road back to the NAIA National Tournament for the LSUA Generals was going to be a challenge from the second the 2023 schedule came out.

The reigning Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champs will open up the season with 12 of the team’s first 14 games against schools that made the national tournament in 2022. This includes the Generals’ opening series at home against #11 Oklahoma City.

In Game 1, Senior Bryson Broussard set the tone, going 3-3 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored, including a bases-clearing triple to give the Generals a 7-2 lead over the Stars. Seth Trahan got the start on the mound in the season opener going five innings and only allowing two runs.

Redshirt Freshman Yancy Upchurch came in for the close for the final two innings as LSUA took Game 1 8-3 for the upset over OKC. This was just the second time in six years that the Generals won their season-opening game, and it came in one of the biggest wins in program history.

“I just told the guys, I think that’s either the biggest ranked win or close to it in program history,” said Generals Head Coach Kody Gautreaux. “That was a big win for us. Obviously, Oklahoma City had a big season last year, and we knew they would be tough coming in.”

In 2022, Oklahoma City went 49-6 overall and did not lose a season series all year.

In Game 2 of the opening day doubleheader, LSUA gave OKC their first series loss since April of 2021. The Generals picked up where they left off in Game 1, scoring three runs in the first inning and six runs in the second inning capped off by Peyton Marcantel’s first home run of the season over the left-field wall.

However, the 9-0 lead would not last as Oklahoma City chipped away scoring 10 unanswered runs over the next five innings. After falling behind for the first time in the series, LSUA responded by retaking the lead in the 7th inning, and then Marcantel would blast his second homer of the game to lift LSUA to a 15-10 win.

LSUA goes for the sweep against #11 OKC Saturday, Jan. 28 at noon.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.