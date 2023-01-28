John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.
John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.(Instagram/johnlegend)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re getting a look at the newest addition to the Legend family.

Singer John Legend shared a photo on social media of his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter two weeks ago.

Legend captioned his post saying, “Our new love.”

Teigen previously shared a photo of Esti’s face earlier this week.

The star couple shares two other children together, Luna and Miles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Braxton-Lee Tomin
Alexandria man arrested for forcing dog to have oral sex
Caleb Michael Stephens
Alexandria man charged with 101 counts of child porn
Qwantavious Markiese Russaw
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
Left to Right: Michael Travis Charrier, Sr., Jessica Nicole Charrier and Michael Carl Harper
RPSO: 3 arrests made in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation
Fort Polk Entrance
Former soldier stationed at Ft. Polk sentenced to 20 years in prison for abusive sexual contact with minor

Latest News

Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Police: Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car
VIDEO: Officer pulls driver out of burning car
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Ukraine: ‘Fast-track’ talks underway for missiles, planes