LCU defense shines in the double header against Dillard

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats were in control of both games against Dillard on the diamond on Jan. 27.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Wildcats shut out the Blue Devils 7-0.

They allowed three hits and did not have an error in the game. Payton Lamartiniere went 2-4 with three RBIs. Adrian Aguliar went 2-2 with 2 RBIs.

In Game 2, Dillard did get a run in the ball game. But other than that, the Wildcats held the Blue Devils to only two hits, and the Wildcats did not commit an error.

LCU will look for the sweep on their home field on Jan. 28. The first game is at noon.

