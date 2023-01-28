LCU defense shines in the double header against Dillard

The Wildcats celebrated after winning a double header against Dillard University.
The Wildcats celebrated after winning a double header against Dillard University.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats were in control of both games against Dillard on the diamond on Jan. 27.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Wildcats shut out the Blue Devils 7-0.

They allowed three hits and did not have an error in the game. Payton Lamartiniere went 2-4 with three RBIs. Adrian Aguliar went 2-2 with 2 RBIs.

In Game 2, Dillard did get a run in the ball game. But other than that, the Wildcats held the Blue Devils to only two hits, and the Wildcats did not commit an error.

LCU will look for the sweep on their home field on Jan. 28. The first game is at noon.

