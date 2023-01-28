LHSAA: Playoff format to remain in place for 2023, principals to convene again in June

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The current playoff structure for high school athletics in Louisiana for football, basketball, baseball and softball will remain in place for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year.

This comes after principals from around the state approved a motion to delay the ratification of the playoff format. According to GeauxPreps, an agreement was made by the principals during the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s annual meeting to finish out the spring championships and meet once again in the summer to decide on the definition of what a select school is as well as how the future playoff brackets will look.

The LHSAA executive committee voted last year to update the playoff structure to create four divisions on both the select and non-select sides. Under the new format, open enrollment schools, magnet schools and charter schools were added to the select side of the playoff bracket to compete against the private schools. This will remain in place until at least the end of the school year.

