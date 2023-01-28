LSUA run rules #11 OKC, completes series sweep on opening weekend

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Arguably the best weekend of baseball in LSUA program history was capped off by a sweep over #11 nationally ranked Okla. City.

The Generals run-ruled the Stars 11-1 in seven innings in Game 3. The game-winning score came when Peyton Marcantel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in Cameron Daigle to make the lead double digits.

LSUA scored first in all three games of the series including on Saturday when Jordan Ardoin hit a liner down the left-field line to score Julien Kliebert. In the third inning, LSUA took advantage of mistakes at bat by plating nine runs including a three RBI triple from Blaise Foote.

The Generals led 10-0 after three innings.

William Vice got the start on the mound to close out the series and delivered giving up just one run over six innings of work. On the weekend, LSUA outscored OKC 34-14. LSUA is the first team since Texas Wesleyan back in 2016 to sweep the Stars in at least a three-game series.

LSUA now hits the road for the next 12 games including a four-game road trip next weekend at Loyola.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.