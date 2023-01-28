RPSO: 3 arrests made in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation

Left to Right: Michael Travis Charrier, Sr., Jessica Nicole Charrier and Michael Carl Harper
Left to Right: Michael Travis Charrier, Sr., Jessica Nicole Charrier and Michael Carl Harper(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office made three arrests in an investigation into a possible crime against a juvenile.

RPSO said Michael Travis Charrier, Sr., 39, and Jessica Nicole Charrier, 38, were both charged with cruelty to juveniles. Michael Carl Harper, 52, was charged with four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of theft. All three are from Boyce.

On Oct. 6, 2022, RPSO’s Special Victim’s Unit started an investigation with the assistance of the Department of Child and Family Services and the Rapides Child Advocacy Center.

Michael and Jessica were first named as suspects and were arrested on Dec. 5, 2022. They were both later released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond each.

After further investigation, RPSO SVU arrested Harper on Jan. 12, 2023. He remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center at this time, being held on a $201,000 bond.

