Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020

Kaivon Washington.
Kaivon Washington.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects arrested for the alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, is now facing a first-degree rape charge in Livingston Parish for a separate alleged incident that took place in Walker in 2020.

Detectives with the Walker Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Washington Friday, Jan. 27, after they say a witness came forward and corroborated details about an alleged incident that took place years ago.

Washington turned himself into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Friday night and is facing a charge of first-degree rape.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Braxton-Lee Tomin
Alexandria man arrested for forcing dog to have oral sex
Skylar Evans
APD looking for missing person
One person is dead and three others are hurt after a three-vehicle wreck in DeSoto Parish that...
DOTD worker killed in crash in DeSoto Parish
Qwantavious Markiese Russaw
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
Caleb Michael Stephens
Alexandria man charged with 101 counts of child porn

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast
LSUA’s Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard for January released
Left to Right: Michael Travis Charrier, Sr., Jessica Nicole Charrier and Michael Carl Harper
RPSO: 3 arrests made in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation
LifeShare trading king cakes for blood donations
Man arrested for sexually abusing dog