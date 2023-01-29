LCU erupts for 26 runs in double-header, sweeps Dillard

Wildcats cap off opening weekend with four-game sweep over Dillard
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s offense came to life on the second day of doubleheaders against Dillard to complete the four-game sweep over the Blue Devils to open up the 2023 season.

The Wildcats won Game 1 on Saturday 12-0 and followed that up with a 14-1 win to improve to 4-0.

In the first game, Ju’Juan Franklin was perfect at the plate going 4-4 with three RBIs and three doubles. Peyton Lamartiniere hit his first home run of the season as the Wildcats outhit Dillard 15-4.

In Game 2, the offense stayed red hot with a pair of Nicks leading the way. Nick Lorio went 2-2 with five RBIs and his Nick counterpart Nick Brunet added three hits and three RBIs.

Another bright spot for Louisiana Christian following the opening weekend was on the defensive end as the Wildcats did not have a single error all weekend.

LCU (4-0) will stay at home to take on John Melvin for a three-game series starting Friday, Feb. 4 at Billy Allgood Field.

