LSUA come up in the clutch to push by LCU to improve to 15-7

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Red Rivalry continues today and LSUA escapes with a two-point victory over the Wildcats beating them 76-74.

LSUA led at the half 39-33 but it was the Wildcats outscoring the Generals 41-37 in the second half.

The game was down to possession and with time winding down, the Generals stole the ball and which lead to the game-winning layup by Kashie Natt.

LSUA shot 41 percent from the field and the Wildcats shot 39 percent in the game.

The Generals will look to keep this win streak going on the road in Texas against Paul Quinn on Thursday.

And the Wildcats will look to bounce back at home against Huston Tillotson on Thursday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.