McKinney record seventh straight double-double, snaps LSUA’s 5 game winning streak

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second straight season, Louisiana Christian and LSUA split the season series on the hardwood as the Lady Wildcats avenge a loss to their rival a week and a half ago with a 74-66 win.

The win over the Generals is the first for Head Coach Anna Phillips over her cross-parish rival.

LCU (11-9) was tied with LSUA (8-13) at 52 heading into the fourth quarter when Miya McKinney took over the game. She scored nine of her 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Wildcats outscored the Generals by eight in the final period.

McKinney recorded her 14th double-double of the season and her 7th straight with a 24-point and 15-rebound stat line on Saturday, Jan. 28. McKinney was one of five Lady Wildcats to score in double figures.

For LSUA, their leading scorer was Louisiana Christian transfer Alex Harrison who had 18 points to go along with seven boards. The loss for LSUA snapped their five-game winning streak, the longest since 2018.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.