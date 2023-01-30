Former Alexandria Salvation Army major arraigned on home invasion charge

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former major of the Alexandria branch of The Salvation Army has pleaded “not guilty” to a count each of home invasion and out-of-state bail jumping.

Glenn Riggs, 66, of Pineville, was arrested Feb. 16, 2020, on a charge of home invasion for an incident that occurred at a woman’s home on Lakeview Street in Pineville. He was placed on administrative leave by The Salvation Army’s Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Headquarters and is no longer with the organization.

Riggs posted a $5,000 bond after his arrest and was supposed to appear for his arraignment on Nov. 6, 2020, but he didn’t show up and had been on the run since. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest at the time.

In early January 2023, Riggs was located in Alabama and arrested. He was extradited to Rapides Parish and booked into the parish jail on Jan. 10, 2023. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office amended the bill of information, and Riggs now faces a new charge of out-of-state bail jumping. Bond was set at $21,500, according to jail records. Riggs remains behind bars.

Riggs was in court on Jan. 30, 2023 for his arraignment on the two charges. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. The district attorney’s office indicated that it had filed a motion to increase Riggs’ bond that will be heard on March 8, 2023.

Riggs is represented by public defender James Word. Assistant District Attorney Gerald Weeks is prosecuting the case. Judge Greg Beard is presiding.

