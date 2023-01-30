Jury selection to begin for murder trial of first of three defendants in Deven Brooks case

Terrance Lavalais has pleaded “not guilty” to second degree murder
Left to right: Tremaine Deshun Veal, Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jury selection is set to begin on Jan. 31, 2023 for the trial of Terrance Lavalais, 22, of Alexandria. Lavalais is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball. Lavalais has pleaded “not guilty.”

Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red River in Alexandria on Jan. 11, 2022. Police said he had been shot in the head. His body was bound with cables, zip ties and duct tape. Brooks had been reported as a possible kidnapping victim to the Ball Police Department two days before his body was found.

Two others are also charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case - Jamaria Randle and Tremaine Veal. A neighbor placed Randle, who police said was once in a relationship with Brooks, at his home the night he disappeared. The neighbor told police that Brooks was trying to get Randle to leave, according to Alexandria police.

Police believe the three were trying to get money from Brooks.

Veal will head to trial the week of Feb. 5, 2023. A trial for Randle is set for the week of Feb. 12, 2023.

Lavalais is represented by Christopher LaCour. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lea Hall and Brian Cespiva. Judge Greg Beard is presiding.

