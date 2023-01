GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory.

Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30.

If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.

