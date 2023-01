Leesville, La. (KPLC) - Crews have repaired a broken gas line on Hwy 171 near East Courthouse Street in Leesville Monday afternoon.

Hwy 171 North reopened to traffic just before 3 p.m. Construction crews are still in the area.

Roadway back open!!!!!!! ๐Ÿš’๐Ÿš’๐Ÿš’๐Ÿš’Traffic advisory๐Ÿš’๐Ÿš’๐Ÿš’๐Ÿš’ There has been a gas line break on 171N in Leesville in the area of... Posted by Leesville Fire Department on Monday, January 30, 2023

