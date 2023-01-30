RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries

Rolling Hills Ministries burglary
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), more items have been stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road in the Pineville/Tioga area. RPSO was investigating a previous burglary from August 2022.

PREVIOUS STORY: RPSO investigating theft at Rolling Hills Ministries

RPSO said that between Jan. 7 - Jan. 23, 2023, a silver Chevrolet truck (year 2007-2013) with a silver tool box was at the Rolling Hill Ministries. A white female and a white male were seen occupying the truck. The suspects took two bags of miscellaneous items from the drop off bin for donated goods.

If you have any information on this investigation, please contact RPSO or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. We never want your name. We just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

