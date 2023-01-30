RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), more items have been stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road in the Pineville/Tioga area. RPSO was investigating a previous burglary from August 2022.

RPSO said that between Jan. 7 - Jan. 23, 2023, a silver Chevrolet truck (year 2007-2013) with a silver tool box was at the Rolling Hill Ministries. A white female and a white male were seen occupying the truck. The suspects took two bags of miscellaneous items from the drop off bin for donated goods.

Rolling Hills Ministries burglary (RPSO)

If you have any information on this investigation, please contact RPSO or Crime Stoppers.

