Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway.

The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023.

Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade.

The Beauregard Parish School Board oversees 12 schools and two programs with 5,700 students and 860 employees. It has an annual operating budget of $91 million.

“The applicant for Superintendent must hold a valid Type A or Level 3 Louisiana teaching certificate, with endorsement as city or parish School Superintendent and/or appropriate Educational Leadership endorsement at the time of his/her appointment to the position of School Superintendent as stated in SDE Bulletin 746 or be eligible for immediate certification to serve as Superintendent of Schools.”

