Winnfield woman killed in LaSalle Parish crash

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Hwy 125.

According to Louisiana State Police, the driver of a 2018 Toyota Rav4 was preparing to turn at the intersection of Hwy 124 an Hwy 125 around 10:30 a.m. For unknown reasons, the driver turned left onto Hwy 125 but failed to yield. The vehicle was hit by a southbound 1999 Kenworth commercial vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Rav4 were wearing seatbelts and had moderate injuries. They were treated at a local hospital. At 10:00 p.m. that evening, LSP was notified that the passenger, Julia Walker, 68, of Winnfield, died from her injuries.

The driver of the Kenworth, who was also wearing a seatbelt, had no injuries.

