Avoyelles Parish Police Jury takes a stand against littering

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - At the most recent Avoyelles Parish Police Jury meeting on January 10, the jury voted to adopt a new ordinance regarding littering in the parish.

The ordinance covers seven types of littering, including passive littering, active littering, simple or unintentional littering, intentional littering, gross littering, commercial littering and the littering of waters.

The ordinance has increased fines and penalties for those caught littering, hoping it will deter litterbugs from improperly dumping their garbage.

“You hit a couple of people in their pocketbook and word gets out. It won’t come to a complete stop, but it will slow it down,” said Jacob Coco, APPJ District 9. “So, it’s a big win for us, and we have to enforce it, and we have to stay on top of it.”

Gross littering, which refers to dumping household garbage, appliances and vehicle parts, now carries a fine of up to $1,000, or no less than $500, and eight hours of community service cleaning up garbage for first offenses. Second offenses carry a fine of up to $2,500, or no less than $1,000, 24 hours of community service and a jail sentence of up to 30 days. For third offenses, those caught littering could face a fine of up to $5,000, or no less than $1,000, have their driver’s license suspended for a year and be imprisoned for no more than 30 days or be sentenced to up to 100 hours of community service.

“Our parish is fortunate that we have residential pickup, and we also have a facility centrally located in the parish for these household items,” said Coco. “There should be no reason people in the parish are littering. So, we are trying to take a stand.”

Coco said the APPJ is working to partner with correctional facilities in the parish to try and use offender labor to pick up the existing litter. Additionally, APPJ will help facilitate and provide equipment for litter clean-ups that are organized by community members.

You can read the full ordinance below:

