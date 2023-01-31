Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago

A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer in a home in Chicago on Monday.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and have not released much information.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman.

It is not clear who else may have been involved.

Police have not taken anyone into custody yet.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolling Hills Ministries burglary
RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries
Sophia Guillory
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
Winnfield woman killed in LaSalle Parish crash
Glenn Riggs
Former Alexandria Salvation Army major arraigned on home invasion charge
Kendrick Washington
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case

Latest News

Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Friends remember pro skier killed in avalanche
Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr.
RPSO searching for escaped inmate in Alexandria area
Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.
US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers
FILE - President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright