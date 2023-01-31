BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Baton Rouge on Monday evening, Jan. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-110 near Scenic Highway.

Southern University identified the victim as one of their students, Reginald Elloie. They said he was a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business.

Reginald Elloie (Southern University Men's Federation)

The university released the below statement:

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the University Counseling Center at 225-771-2480 or counselingcenter@subr.edu during normal business hours. Our Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline can be reached at 225-368-9602. Other resources can be found at subr.edu/counselingcenter.

Authorities have not yet said what led up to the crash.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.