Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - A fifth suspect, Kendrick Washington, 35, has been arrested in connection to an incident that took place in Simmesport on Dec. 8, 2022.

According to the Simmesport Police Department, an anonymous tip was received regarding Washington’s location and officers were able to apprehend Washington without incident around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Washington faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 8, 2022, where officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”

Simmesport Alderman At-Large Romaro Turner, Trinitra Turner, Bryant Washington and Lance Williams were also arrested on Dec. 13 for their alleged connection to the incident.

Washington was also charged with simple burglary, possession of CDS I and possession of CDS II in relation to a separate incident.

Full list of charges for Kendrick Washington:

Principal to second-degree battery

Principal to aggravated second-degree battery

Principal to aggravated assault with a firearm

Principal to second-degree sexual battery

Principal to first-degree rape

Criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated second-degree battery

Criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a firearm

Criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree sexual battery

Aggravated second-degree battery

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Second-degree sexual battery

First-degree rape

Criminal damage to property

Criminal trespass

Disturbing the peace by fighting

Second-degree battery.

Unrelated: Simple burglary, possession of schedule 1 CDS, possession of Schedule 2 CDS.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.