Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - A fifth suspect, Kendrick Washington, 35, has been arrested in connection to an incident that took place in Simmesport on Dec. 8, 2022.

According to the Simmesport Police Department, an anonymous tip was received regarding Washington’s location and officers were able to apprehend Washington without incident around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Washington faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 8, 2022, where officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”

Simmesport Alderman At-Large Romaro Turner, Trinitra Turner, Bryant Washington and Lance Williams were also arrested on Dec. 13 for their alleged connection to the incident.

Washington was also charged with simple burglary, possession of CDS I and possession of CDS II in relation to a separate incident.

Full list of charges for Kendrick Washington:

  • Principal to second-degree battery
  • Principal to aggravated second-degree battery
  • Principal to aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Principal to second-degree sexual battery
  • Principal to first-degree rape
  • Criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated second-degree battery
  • Criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree sexual battery
  • Aggravated second-degree battery
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Second-degree sexual battery
  • First-degree rape
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Criminal trespass
  • Disturbing the peace by fighting
  • Second-degree battery.

Unrelated: Simple burglary, possession of schedule 1 CDS, possession of Schedule 2 CDS.

