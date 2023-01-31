Money coming to Rapides Parish for sewer, water projects

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Jan. 27, state lawmakers selected a final round of 19 projects to receive more than $54 million allocated to local water and sewer system upgrades this year.

Rapides Parish is one of the areas reaping the benefits. Alexandria is set to receive $1.2 million for water projects. Ball has secured 3.3 million for sewer. The town was able to put up another $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

With this money, the Town of Ball plans to spend 1.5 million completing the sewer project in the Curtis Park subdivision, an area that has been dealing with sewer backups for years. They will allocate 1 million for sludge removal and almost 2 million to refurbish lift station number 11 to help move water through the town more efficiently. The town will also be able to purchase some much-needed generators and replace over 10,000 feet of force main, also helping to push wastewater where it needs to go.

Mayor Gail Wilking said this grant will finally allow the town to correct a problem that has been lingering for 50 years.

“People are so excited,” said Wilking. “They are looking forward to the future and know that we are going to grow. The problems that we have are going to be addressed. They are going to be fixed. I am not saying we will never have any other problems because we will, but we have the money now that we can properly address our sewer.”

“We love our citizens,” said Charlotte Smith, Councilwoman (Seat E) for the town. “We do not want them to have sewer backed up in their house. We want them to have growth in this area, and we want to be the best we can be for our citizens. That is what we were elected to do and that is what we are going to do.”

The City of Alexandria has a group of projects identified that they could use the money for. They are trying to identify which one they want to put it toward. They are hoping to have a better idea next week.

