Morris’s career-high 31 points leads No. 3 LSU over Vols; remain unbeaten in SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) faced their biggest test so far this season as they hosted Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) in a battle of the unbeaten in conference play from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday, Jan. 30. The Tigers took down the Vols to remain one of the two teams undefeated in the SEC, joining No. 1 South Carolina.

Alexis Morris, the veteran of the Tigers scored a career-high 31 points in the win over the Vols. Morris shot 50% from the field and was 1-for-2 from behind the arc, she also added six rebounds and five steals. The “Bayou Barbie” Angel Reese finished the game with 16 points and 16 rebounds, extending her double-double streak to 21 games.

Tennessee got within one point of the Tigers’ lead in the fourth quarter, but LSU was able to go on an 11-0 run to extend their lead back to double digits.

No. 3 LSU will host Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 2 with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

