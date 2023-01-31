Mother indicted in toddler’s overdose death hires attorney

Whitney Ard (left) and Mitchell Robinson, III (right)
Whitney Ard (left) and Mitchell Robinson, III (right)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother indicted in the fentanyl-overdose death of her 2-year-old son appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Whitney Ard attended a motion hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. During the hearing, it was announced Ard hired an attorney and is no longer using a public defender.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Ard was indicted for second-degree in September of 2022 in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her son, Mitchell Robinson III, 2.

She pled not guilty to the second-degree murder charge.

A coroner’s report revealed the child died from acute fentanyl toxicity. Authorities said 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.

Emergency responders rushed Robinson from his home to the hospital on Sunday, June 26, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED STORIES
Mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl overdose death indicted for murder
Mother blamed in toddler’s overdose death will remain jailed
Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
Mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl overdose pleads not guilty to 2nd-degree murder
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS supervisor resigns, worker suspended following botched handling of child’s overdose death

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolling Hills Ministries burglary
RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries
Sophia Guillory
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
Winnfield woman killed in LaSalle Parish crash
Glenn Riggs
Former Alexandria Salvation Army major arraigned on home invasion charge
Kendrick Washington
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case

Latest News

Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr.
RPSO searching for escaped inmate in Alexandria area
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Money coming to Rapides Parish for sewer, water projects
Alexandria is set to receive 1.2 million dollars for water projects. And Ball has secured 3.3...
Money coming to Rapides Parish for sewer, water projects
Kendrick Washington
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case