Northwestern State’s Parramore named Southland Player of the Week

Candice Parramore averaged 22.0 points per game in NSU's two conference wins a week ago to claim her first weekly honor of the season.(Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services)
By Brad Welborn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. - After a career week on the court, and a pair of conference wins, Northwestern State’s Candice Parramore was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week.

Parramore led the Demon offensive attack in both games, crossing the 20-point mark against HCU and Lamar with a career-high 24-point game against the Huskies. She averaged 22.0 points for the week by making a career-high four 3-pointers in both games.

A week after surpassing the 1,000 career point mark in New Orleans, Parramore kept the good times rolling with a career-scoring game against HCU. She connected on nine field goals, including matching her career high with four 3-pointers, a mark she set the game prior.

Her 24 points matched Jiselle Woodson for the most by an NSU player this year.

She picked up where she left off on Thursday, scoring 13 of NSU’s 21 first-quarter points against Lamar on Saturday. She made the first two shots of the game for the Demons, both coming from beyond the arc. The hot start helped propel NSU to its first home win against Lamar since 2008.

She added the final two of her four 3-point shots at the end of the third quarter, including rattling home a buzzer-beater, that gave NSU a pivotal seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

She averaged 38.0 minutes per game on the week and accounted for nearly 40 percent of NSU’s offensive production in the two games.

In the five games since coming back from her injury, Parramore is averaging 18.0 points per game and shooting .516 from behind the 3-point line during that stretch.

The Lady Demons face HCU and Lamar once again this week, this time in Southeast Texas, beginning with the Huskies on Thursday night at 5 p.m.

