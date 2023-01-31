REPORT: Saints, Broncos finalizing compensation; clearing way for Payton to be next Broncos head coach

DENVER (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos are reportedly finalizing compensation for former Saints head coach Sean Payton to become the next head coach for the Broncos’ according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the compensation for Payton will be Denver’s 2023 first-round pick No. 29, and next year’s second-round pick. The Broncos will also receive the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick.

The Broncos parted ways with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett who didn’t finish the season and was fired after going 4-11 with veteran and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

Payton worked this past season as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports but had two years remaining on his coaching contract with the Saints. He spent 15 seasons with the Saints and won 152 games with 89 losses, he led New Orleans to their first Super Bowl with a win over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

