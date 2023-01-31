RPSO searching for escaped inmate in Alexandria area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a work release inmate scheduled to be released in May, jumped out of a work truck and fled from deputies on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31).

Around 6:45 a.m., an inmate assigned to an RPSO work crew, ran from the work truck as the deputy stopped at the intersection of MacArthur Drive and Texas Avenue.

The escaped inmate is Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria. He is described as a Black male, 5′8″ tall and weighs 160 lbs. He is serving time for narcotics and theft charges.

Wilson was last seen wearing blue jeans with DC2 stenciled on the leg and a lime green RPSO DC2 work shirt over a gray hooded sweatshirt. The green work shirt was located near the area where he escaped.

The other inmates in the vehicle were immediately secured.

Deputies, Corrections Security Investigators and Detectives along with the Alexandria Police Department, are searching the area. If anyone has any information on this escapee, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700, the Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6442 or CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.