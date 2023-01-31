Scoring Machines: Ja’Monta Black and Demarcus Sharp are top in scoring in the Southland Conference

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are currently tied for second place in the Southland Conference, and two guys have shined for the Demons through the year: Ja’Monta Black and Demarcus Sharp.

Black leads the conference, scoring 19.3 points a game. He averages four three-pointers a game and shoots 37 percent from behind the arc.

Sharp averages 16.3 points a game and is number five on the list. During their four-game win streak, he scored over 20 points in each game and averaged seven assists.

Black and Sharp may be the focal points of the offense, but they said that their teammates open things up for them.

“Scoring really doesn’t matter to me,” said Black. “I’m worried about getting my teammates in the spots to be successful because it’s going to take all of us to win a ball game.”

“I know I can score but we have a lot of guys that can step up on the team,” said Sharp. " We have too many guys that can get a bucket at any given night, so the next game anyone can go off.”

The Demons will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Houston Christian.

