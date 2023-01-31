Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect

Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon on Tuesday local time.

A police representative said they responded to several active shooter calls and confronted an armed man at the store, who was shot dead by police.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot after that.

So far, no shooting suspects have been located, a police official said in a news conference.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Rolling Hills Ministries burglary
RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries
Sophia Guillory
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
Winnfield woman killed in LaSalle Parish crash
Kendrick Washington
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case
Glenn Riggs
Former Alexandria Salvation Army major arraigned on home invasion charge

Latest News

Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr.
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals
For years, the agency has been criticized for responding too slowly to outbreaks in produce,...
FDA revamping foods program to move past ‘constant turmoil’
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas