2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.

APD has revealed that one of the teens that had been shot was arrested and charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. Another 17-year-old that had been firing a weapon from a vehicle was also arrested and charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information that can help APD, you reach the department at (318) 441-6416 or (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

