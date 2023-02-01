Boys’ Soccer: LHSAA unveils playoff brackets

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The 2023 high school playoff brackets have been released for boys’ soccer with plenty of local teams in contention for a state championship.

Below is a list of the matchups featuring schools from Central Louisiana. Click the divisions to view the full brackets. The home team will be listed second.

DIVISION I:

#21 ASH vs #12 Central Lafourche

#23 Pineville vs #10 Baton Rouge

DIVISION II:

#22 New Orleans Military and Maritime vs #11 Nat Central

DIVISION III:

#28 Buckeye vs #5 E.D. White

#19 Lutcher vs #14 Leesville

DIVISION IV:

#21 Glenmora vs #12 Covenant Christian

#19 Evangel Christian vs #14 Rapides

#27 Acadiana Renaissance Charter vs #6 Grace Christian

#31 Thomas Jefferson vs #2 Menard

