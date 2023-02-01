Boys’ Soccer: LHSAA unveils playoff brackets

The 2023 high school playoff brackets have been released for boys’ soccer with plenty of local...
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The 2023 high school playoff brackets have been released for boys’ soccer with plenty of local teams in contention for a state championship.

Below is a list of the matchups featuring schools from Central Louisiana. Click the divisions to view the full brackets. The home team will be listed second.

DIVISION I:

  • #21 ASH vs #12 Central Lafourche
  • #23 Pineville vs #10 Baton Rouge

DIVISION II:

  • #22 New Orleans Military and Maritime vs #11 Nat Central

DIVISION III:

  • #28 Buckeye vs #5 E.D. White
  • #19 Lutcher vs #14 Leesville

DIVISION IV:

  • #21 Glenmora vs #12 Covenant Christian
  • #19 Evangel Christian vs #14 Rapides
  • #27 Acadiana Renaissance Charter vs #6 Grace Christian
  • #31 Thomas Jefferson vs #2 Menard

