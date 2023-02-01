Boys’ Soccer: LHSAA unveils playoff brackets
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The 2023 high school playoff brackets have been released for boys’ soccer with plenty of local teams in contention for a state championship.
Below is a list of the matchups featuring schools from Central Louisiana. Click the divisions to view the full brackets. The home team will be listed second.
- #21 ASH vs #12 Central Lafourche
- #23 Pineville vs #10 Baton Rouge
- #22 New Orleans Military and Maritime vs #11 Nat Central
- #28 Buckeye vs #5 E.D. White
- #19 Lutcher vs #14 Leesville
- #21 Glenmora vs #12 Covenant Christian
- #19 Evangel Christian vs #14 Rapides
- #27 Acadiana Renaissance Charter vs #6 Grace Christian
- #31 Thomas Jefferson vs #2 Menard
