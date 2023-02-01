DEVEN BROOKS: In the midst of jury selection, Terrance Lavalais pleads to second degree murder

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two days into jury selection for his second degree murder trial, Terrance Lavalais, 22, of Alexandria, pleaded “guilty as charged” and was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Terrance Lavalais (RPSO)

Lavalais was charged with second degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks of Ball.

Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red River in Alexandria on Jan. 11, 2022. Police said the 27-year-old had been shot in the head. His body was bound with cables, zip ties and duct tape. Brooks had been reported as a possible kidnapping victim to the Ball Police Department two days before his body was found.

Two others are also charged with second degree murder in connection with the case - Jamaria Randle and Tremaine Veal. A neighbor placed Randle, who police said was once in a relationship with Brooks, at his home the night he disappeared. The neighbor told police that Brooks was trying to get Randle to leave, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Police believe the three were trying to get money from Brooks.

After a lunch break for the second panel of potential jurors who were being questioned on Wednesday, the Court was notified that an agreement had been reached between the State and defense. The plea was entered. Court minutes indicated that pursuant to Article 881.6, the State may motion the Court for a reduction of sentence if Lavalais provides “significant assistance” to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of his co-defendants.

Veal will head to trial the week of Feb. 5, 2023. A trial for Randle is set for the week of Feb. 12, 2023.

Lavalais was represented by Christopher LaCour and Eric Talley. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lea Hall and Brian Cespiva. Judge Greg Beard presided.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.