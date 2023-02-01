Inmate at Pollock prison dies

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - An inmate housed at the United States Penitentiary in Pollock has died.

The Bureau of Prisons said on Monday, Jan. 30, Darnell Stennis, 31, was found unresponsive around 9:15 p.m. Life-saving measures were attempted, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead. No cause of death was provided. No staff or other inmates were injured.

Stennis was sentenced in the District of Minnesota to a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, aiding and abetting transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, and sex trafficking, obstruction. He had been in custody at USP Pollock since June 27, 2022.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr.
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
Sophia Guillory
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
Left to Right: Rita Rabalais and Daveon McCullough
Teen convicted of 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais now eligible for parole consideration
Kendrick Washington
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case

Latest News

Special Session: House passes $45M insurance incentive bill
Special Session: House passes $45M insurance incentive bill
Theatre Louisiana Christian presents debut of student-written play
In the midst of jury selection, Terrance Lavalais pleads to second degree murder