Inmate at Pollock prison dies

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - An inmate housed at the United States Penitentiary in Pollock has died.

The Bureau of Prisons said on Monday, Jan. 30, Darnell Stennis, 31, was found unresponsive around 9:15 p.m. Life-saving measures were attempted, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead. No cause of death was provided. No staff or other inmates were injured.

Stennis was sentenced in the District of Minnesota to a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, aiding and abetting transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, and sex trafficking, obstruction. He had been in custody at USP Pollock since June 27, 2022.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.